Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke & Adedimeji Lateef to star in new comedy film “Passport”

Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke, Zubby Micheal, Adedimeji Lateef, Jide Kosoko have been tapped to star in Vincent Okonkwo-produced ghetto comedy “Passport“.

The film, directed by Dimeji Ajibola (“Shanty Town“, “Ratnik“), tells the narrative of Oscar and Funke, two persons on different ends of the loneliness spectrum who are both looking for some excitement in their lives. To recover his passport, Oscar needs help from a tomboy who lives in the ghetto. He must work with her or miss a flight to a job interview that could change his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr. Vincent Okonkwo (@vincentokonkwo)

Following the completion of the principal shooting, producer Vincent Okonkwo took to Instagram to thank the actors and everyone involved in the film, as well as share some behind-the-scenes photos. He wrote;

When I decided to produce #passportthemovie I knew it won’t be easy considering the quality of cast and today we wrapped against all odds thanks to God almighty we made a beautiful star-studded movie. I want to say a big thank u to @mercyjohnsonokojie who took time away from family engagement to bring her Character to life Infact I couldn’t have picked a better choice than her for this lead role. @zubbymichael my brother and friend for proving my selection decision right once again this is now the 3rd time working and I knw it can only get better. @jim.iyke for pushing himself beyond limit to deliver exceptionally as lead character. @adedimejilateef am convinced I found a team player thank u my brother. @iamnasboi & @ememufot for giving more depth to the characters. @princejidekosoko my nollywood daddy 🌝🙏thank u soo much. @emeneks @caroline_igben @stephendamian @izzydahniel @tubyunic & @bukiea_d thank u all for bringing your A game to this project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr. Vincent Okonkwo (@vincentokonkwo)

I found a superstar @lina_idoko who delivered beyond my expectation I smiled always knowing that I made the right choice and am confident you will steal the limelight in nollywood in the nearest future for your exceptional talent will open doors for you. Special appreciation goes to my Director @dimejiajibola for your exceptional input your soo detailed and calm behind the camera and am confident I made the right choice to bring you on board this project. thanks to my production crew most especially @officialladipoabiola @mz_gloria @pat.basssey and @je_suis_adanshuanu @tundebobade @danielfarayola @ iam_Kaymani @kamsiie and @christiandonado98 Thank you also to @filmoneng and @mosesbabatope for believing in my vision.

Dimeji expressed his admiration for working with on the project by writing on Instagram, “It’s been nothing but thrill on the set of #passportthemovie with superstar actors @jim.iyke @mercyjohnsonokojie @princejidekosoko @adedimejilateef @iamnasboi @zubbymichael @ememufot @lina_idoko. Produced by @vincentokonkwo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimeji Ajibola (@dimejiajibola)

Check out the BTS photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr. Vincent Okonkwo (@vincentokonkwo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr. Vincent Okonkwo (@vincentokonkwo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr. Vincent Okonkwo (@vincentokonkwo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr. Vincent Okonkwo (@vincentokonkwo)