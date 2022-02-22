Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke & Adedimeji Lateef to star in new comedy film "Passport"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Reality Series 'Young, Famous & African'

Movies & TV Scoop

Annie Macaulay Idibia is the Stunning Cover Star for Glamour SA's Entertainment Issue

BN TV Movies & TV

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade Star in Ndani TV’s New Web Series "Love Like This"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Meg Otanwa Deserves All the Flowers for Her Outstanding Role in "For Maria Ebun Pataki" | #BNMeetTheStar

Movies & TV Scoop

We're Looking Forward to the Film Adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu's "Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun"

Movies & TV

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke & Adedimeji Lateef to star in new comedy film “Passport”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke, Zubby Micheal, Adedimeji Lateef, Jide Kosoko have been tapped to star in Vincent Okonkwo-produced ghetto comedy “Passport“.

The film, directed by Dimeji Ajibola (“Shanty Town“, “Ratnik“), tells the narrative of Oscar and Funke, two persons on different ends of the loneliness spectrum who are both looking for some excitement in their lives. To recover his passport, Oscar needs help from a tomboy who lives in the ghetto. He must work with her or miss a flight to a job interview that could change his life.

Following the completion of the principal shooting, producer Vincent Okonkwo took to Instagram to thank the actors and everyone involved in the film, as well as share some behind-the-scenes photos. He wrote;

When I decided to produce #passportthemovie I knew it won’t be easy considering the quality of cast and today we wrapped against all odds thanks to God almighty we made a beautiful star-studded movie.

I want to say a big thank u to @mercyjohnsonokojie who took time away from family engagement to bring her Character to life Infact I couldn’t have picked a better choice than her for this lead role. @zubbymichael my brother and friend for proving my selection decision right once again this is now the 3rd time working and I knw it can only get better. @jim.iyke for pushing himself beyond limit to deliver exceptionally as lead character. @adedimejilateef am convinced I found a team player thank u my brother. @iamnasboi & @ememufot for giving more depth to the characters. @princejidekosoko my nollywood daddy 🌝🙏thank u soo much. @emeneks @caroline_igben @stephendamian @izzydahniel @tubyunic & @bukiea_d thank u all for bringing your A game to this project.

I found a superstar @lina_idoko who delivered beyond my expectation I smiled always knowing that I made the right choice and am confident you will steal the limelight in nollywood in the nearest future for your exceptional talent will open doors for you.

Special appreciation goes to my Director @dimejiajibola for your exceptional input your soo detailed and calm behind the camera and am confident I made the right choice to bring you on board this project. thanks to my production crew most especially @officialladipoabiola @mz_gloria @pat.basssey and @je_suis_adanshuanu @tundebobade @danielfarayola @ iam_Kaymani @kamsiie and @christiandonado98

Thank you also to @filmoneng and @mosesbabatope for believing in my vision.

Dimeji expressed his admiration for working with on the project by writing on Instagram, “It’s been nothing but thrill on the set of #passportthemovie with superstar actors @jim.iyke @mercyjohnsonokojie @princejidekosoko @adedimejilateef @iamnasboi @zubbymichael @ememufot @lina_idoko. Produced by @vincentokonkwo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dimeji Ajibola (@dimejiajibola)

Check out the BTS photos below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Akilapa Precious: Content Creation – A Major Problem of Businesses

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Low Self-Esteem Affects Intimate Relationships

Mfonobong Inyang: The Types of People You Must Have Seen On Valentine’s Day  

Tari Taylaur: The Role Nigeria’s Elite Should Play in Politics

Love and Dating in Dubai | by Mayowa Adegoke
css.php