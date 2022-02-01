Connect with us

The Wellingtons Make Their Cover Debut on TW Magazine's January/February 2022 Issue

Titilayo Olurin: Single Ladies, Stop Asking 'God When' And Shoot Your Shot

Adekunle Gold & Simi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Tochi Proposed to His Love in the Sweetest Way & She Said Yes!

You'd Love Deyemi Okanlawon's Sweet Anniversary Note to His Wife Damilola!

Meagan Good & Devon Franklin are Getting a Divorce - "We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately"

We're Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade's Nikah Ceremony!

It's #AdeAdeForever as Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Set For The Aisle!

Khafi & Gedoni share their experiences as married single parents in new vlog

Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s the season of love, and who better to be the cover couple for TW Magazine than Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, the finest couple of the moment?

We love their love – it is so inspiring to see.

This is also their first magazine cover as married couples. They sat with the publication for a real status update, sharing what life has been like for them through the lens of love, family loss, music and future. And at the end of their sit down interview, Adesua says, “Love is the foundation and motivation”.

Credits:
Photography: Aham Ibeleme (@AhamIbeleme)
Makeup: T Alamode Beauty (@T.AlamodeBeauty)
Styling: DOA (@Dahmola)

Click here to get a copy of the issue.

