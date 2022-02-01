The Wellingtons Make Their Cover Debut on TW Magazine’s January/February 2022 Issue

It’s the season of love, and who better to be the cover couple for TW Magazine than Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, the finest couple of the moment?

We love their love – it is so inspiring to see.

This is also their first magazine cover as married couples. They sat with the publication for a real status update, sharing what life has been like for them through the lens of love, family loss, music and future. And at the end of their sit down interview, Adesua says, “Love is the foundation and motivation”.

Credits:

Photography: Aham Ibeleme (@AhamIbeleme)

Makeup: T Alamode Beauty (@T.AlamodeBeauty)

Styling: DOA (@Dahmola)

Click here to get a copy of the issue.