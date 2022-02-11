Connect with us

Promotions

Celebrate this Love Season with Domino's New Spicy Catfish Pizza

Promotions

Are You Ready for Freedom Run? Join the Lagos City Marathon 2022

Promotions

Let this Season of Love Sparkle as You Celebrate with Moet & Chandon

Promotions

Thinking of that Special Valentine’s Day Gift? Showmax is IT

BN TV Promotions Scoop Sweet Spot

This Video of Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington Will Make Your Day!

Promotions

Polo Luxury Launches Rolex Espace in Lagos

Promotions

Meet Entertainer, Socialite, Multi talented singer ! Hannah Oyin Fakoya

Promotions

Five Female Founders emerge as Winners of the Standard Chartered Women in Technology Incubator program

Events Promotions

Anticipate! The Sponsor & Host Reveal for 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Series 2 -The Rebirth|February 6

Promotions

#EyowoXAngel: Eyowo Unveils BBNaija's Angel B. Smith as their Brand Ambassador

Promotions

Celebrate this Love Season with Domino’s New Spicy Catfish Pizza

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It’s the season of love, and Domino’s is ready to make this month of love memorable with their newly launched SPICY CATFISH PIZZA! Are you ready to experience the luscious taste of this new flavor? I bet your answer is YASSSSS!!!

If you are wondering what makes the new Catfish Pizza special? Here it is: It is a tasty mix of Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Chili, Onions, Green Pepper toppings, and Catfish! This will make your tastebuds drool.It is sizzling, spicy, hot, and specially made for you this season!

So, as you plan towards this weekend and perhaps cozying up with your Boo or Bae this Valentine season or want to spice up your date with ‘the one’ this season – rest assured that you will be getting yourself an unforgettable treat when you pick up a Medium Catfish Pizza + 50cl Coke is available from N3900 in all Domino’s Pizza branches. All you must do is visit any closest Domino’s store to you or visit Dominos. ng

Taking the experience up a notch is their amazing Valentine deal! Specially made for this magical season of love for you and your companionship to savor. So, get yourself any Medium Classic + Lava Cake (now with M&M)+ 50cl Coke available from N4500 available in all Domino’s branches or online via the website.

Be sure to excite your taste buds with this new hot, cheesy and delicious pizza goodness this season of love. What better way to enjoy the season with your loved ones than with the New Domino’s Spicy Catfish Pizza! An experience you will never forget!

Do not be left out on these fantastic experiences and deals. Join in on the enjoyment of this sumptuous new flavor today. Hurry now, Dominos website to place your orders, you can also get it delivered to your doorstep in 25mins guarantee!

Want to know more about Domino’s amazing, hot, mouthwatering deals and discounts? Feel free to follow Domino’s on social media @dominosng, so you don’t miss out.

Share the love, Pizza Lovers!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php