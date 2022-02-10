Let this Season of Love Sparkle as You Celebrate with Moet & Chandon

Connect with us

This valentine’s day in the spirit of love, whether you’re interested in celebrations at a splendid rooftop restaurant with city views, a private moment with specially curated menus or a nice atmosphere to mark a special milestone with a toast, Moët & Chandon is on hand to guide you to the best places to make that happen.

No name on the planet is more synonymous with celebrating special moments than Moët & Chandon. For over three centuries, one of  the world’s most loved champagne has been bringing people together for grand occasions, moments that matter, and everything in between.

Moët & Chandon has a unique & rich place in history for having a style of champagne that makes every moment memorable. It is no wonder that 18th-century tastemaker Marquise de Pompadour, Mistress of Louis XV of France, and lover of Moët & Chandon, declared, “Champagne is the only wine in the world that makes every woman beautiful.”

Restaurants to enjoy a #MoetMoment in Lagos:

Koi, Kaly Zaza,Slice, OX,Vertigo, Blowfish, Noir, 4 Guys – Abuja, Transcorp Hilton – Abuja

About Moet & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and elegant maturity.

Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a unique way.

