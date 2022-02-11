Are You Ready for Freedom Run? Join the Lagos City Marathon 2022

Different people run for different reasons. For some, running is a healthy exercise; It helps burn calories, reduces the risk of heart disease, strengthens your knees and many other amazing health benefits

For some running is a sport while for others it is just a hobby; the feeling of swiftly moving through space gives a thrill that can only be experienced, a feeling of absolute freedom’’

But for some, running is a matter of survival. They’ve left everything behind; their homes, friends, and family, and embraced a life on the run like fugitives; simply for speaking Truth to Power. Many have been jailed, kidnapped, and even killed for exercising a fundamental human right; the right to freedom of speech and expression. This has gone on for far too long.

So we’re calling on you to join us at this year’s Lagos City Marathon, as we run for freedom. We believe that every Nigerian should be able to live in a society where they can speak the truth without fear of attacks.

All you have to do is wear a yellow ribbon around your wrist as we run in solidarity for the people whose truthful voices have been muffled by those in power. Join us at the Lagos City Marathon and run for those who have had their truths and freedoms suppressed.

Come lend your legs, your breath, and your voice in the race for freedom. Let’s run together! Sign up here

