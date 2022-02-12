Party with Runtown, Ric Hassani and amazing Female DJs this February as “At The Club with Remy Martin” 2022 Kicks Off

Through unique and unforgettable experiences year on year, ‘At the Club with Rémy Martin is back!

If music and cognac are your thing, be ready for a series of exquisite nights as Rémy Martin brings back this signature experience for your utmost pleasure. Rémy Martin consistently seeks to thrill its guests with unmatched entertainment and amazing performances, #ATCWRM 2022 would be no different.

At the club with Rémy Martin #ATCWRM is scheduled to happen in multiple locations. From a premium filled night with female DJ Collectives; Dimple Nipple, Gigi Jasmine, Barbie, and Hype Queen Baddy in Lagos at Club Inferno Akonwonjo on the 12th of February, a Valentine Special experience with Johnny Drille at Vibes by Ann’s in Abuja on the 13th of February, Ric Hassani at Lounge 38 in Surulere Lagos for the 14th of February and a night takeover with the sound god Runtown in the capital city at Play Imperial Abuja on the 18th of February. It is promised to be a wholesome time of your life. “Nights like never before” are phrases birthed from experiences like these which create an establishment of direct connections with Rémy Martin consumers.

Make it a date with Rémy Martin and the team

Sponsored Content