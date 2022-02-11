Nigerian Indonesian chamber of commerce & Industry Kickstarts the year with a Breakfast Meeting



The date was the January, 28, 2022. The management of the Nigerian Indonesian chamber of commerce & Industry (NICCI) organized her inaugural monthly breakfast meeting at the “Dew Center” Lekki Lagos- for its members and specially invited guests.



The theme of the event was “The why, when and how of wellness for executives and business owners”. The guests were welcomed by the President of NICCI Ishmael Balogun and other members of the Board of Directors.

Guests at the DEW center were welcomed to the natural feel and near to natural scenery and were given a quick tour of the wellness facility.

After an interesting tour, the excited guest networked while some guests were treated to professional spa treatments and full-body massages.



The host and NICCI member Mrs. Titilope Fowora / Lead Interior Designer with Inu Design Ltd and the facilitator and NICCI member Omon Anenih Mordi / Founder, The Dew Centre engaged the guests and imparted knowledge on the importance of rest and general wellness and how it affects our decision-making process and how to create a more productive and balanced life as business executives.



Members and Guests shared their personal experiences and concerns and were given coping mechanisms to help them resolve the issues. This was very transformational for all the executives present.

Otunba Olufemi Pedro our highly esteemed Chairman and former deputy governor of Lagos state also spoke to us on his personal wellness journey and gave his insightful and practical guides on what is really required as an executive and how to avoid stress while working. His generosity knew no bounds as guests were given copies of his newly released book ” Formula for wealth”.

Finally, the president of NICCI, Ishmeal Balogun gave a closing remark, he thanked all the guests for coming, distributed books, and welcomed the new members who were keen on joining our prestigious chamber. He highlighted the benefits of becoming part of the chamber and moving to the next level for all NICCI members and potential members.

See more photos:

Sponsored Content