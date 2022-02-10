Get Ready, as Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, and others storm Abuja for Anniversary Weekend

This weekend, it shall be moments to remember as A-list Nigerian artists will fly into the nation’s capital, Abuja for the Hustle & Bustle Anniversary weekend.

The event which will start on Saturday will run through Sunday to Monday. While Saturday’s anniversary weekend will be headlined by Kizz Daniel, Sunday will witness an After-Party event of the Patoranking Experience.

The events lined-up to hold at Abuja popular nightclub, Hustle and Bustle will parade other top artistes in the showbiz industry.

Among the stars already confirmed for the Monday show are Wande Coal, Bella Schmurda, Reekado Banks and Skiibi.

