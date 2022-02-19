Music
Olakira kicks off 2022 with New Single “Fall”
Olakira continues his rise with his latest release titled “Fall“.
The singer has seen a steady climb in his career with smash hits like “Hey Lover” and the worldwide smash “Maserati“. The latter song saw him sign a deal with the brand and received a car as well!
The new song “Fall”, produced by Timi Jay, is a smooth Amapiano tune that will find its way to your playlist. He talks about falling in love and professing undying love to his girl.
Listen to “Fall”:
Stream and download here.
Watch the lyric video: