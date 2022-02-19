Connect with us

Olakira kicks off 2022 with New Single "Fall"

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

New Video: Goya Menor & Nektunez – Ameno Amapiano (Remix)

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

New Video: Nessybee feat. Vyce Carter - Shashamura

New Music: Ecclees - You Love Me

New Music + Video: Zinoleesky - Rocking

BOUQUI Opens Up About Love, Sex & Lessons Learned in New Book "My Naked Parts: Celibate & 40fied"

New Music: Simi - Sare

New EP: Asake - Ololade

Published

1 hour ago

Olakira continues his rise with his latest release titled “Fall“.

The singer has seen a steady climb in his career with smash hits like “Hey Lover” and the worldwide smash “Maserati“. The latter song saw him sign a deal with the brand and received a car as well!

The new song “Fall”, produced by Timi Jay, is a smooth Amapiano tune that will find its way to your playlist. He talks about falling in love and professing undying love to his girl.

Listen to “Fall”:

Stream and download here.

Watch the lyric video:

css.php