Olamide & Wande Coal’s New Single “Hate Me” Is Finally Here!

YBNL head honcho Olamide joins forces with Wande Coal on his latest single titled “Hate Me,” produced by P. Prime. The record is accompanied by a sci-fi inspired music video, directed by TG Omori.

“Hate Me” serves as Olamide’s first official single for the year, and a follow-up to his previously released record “Loose It” which features music producer, Eskeez.

