Olamide & Wande Coal’s New Single “Hate Me” Is Finally Here!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

YBNL head honcho Olamide joins forces with Wande Coal on his latest single titled “Hate Me,” produced by P. Prime. The record is accompanied by a sci-fi inspired music video, directed by TG Omori.

“Hate Me” serves as Olamide’s first official single for the year, and a follow-up to his previously released record “Loose It” which features music producer, Eskeez.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Listen and download “Hate Me” here.

