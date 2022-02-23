“Playboy”! That’s the Title of Fireboy DML’s Next Album

Fireboy DML‘s first album, “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps,” was released two years ago, and it was immediately apparent that he was here to stay. Then, in 2021, he released “Apollo,” which included even more wonder.

Thankfully for his fans, the singer has confirmed his next project.

In the post announcing the album and forthcoming single, there’s a caption that goes, “playboy—the single; playboy—the album.” The single will be out in March 2022, but there is no set date for the album. All we know is that it will be out this year.

Check out the announcement here.