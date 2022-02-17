Sterling Bank Spreads ‘True Love’ this Season with their Valentine-4-A-Lifetime Campaign

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sterling Bank; a leading commercial bank in Nigeria and one of Africa’s most Agile Companies, has chosen to celebrate this year’s Valentine season by gifting 50,000 young customers with an audacious bouquet of stocks in 14 of the top-performing equities currently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

With the Valentine-4-A-Lifetime campaign, Sterling is giving the gift of continuing returns with a portfolio of
stocks from the best-performing companies on the Nigerian bourse. This unique gift, comprising carefully
selected shares from leading companies in the telecommunications, manufacturing, construction and
infrastructure, consumer-packaged goods, and financial services sectors, has been curated based on the
equities’ proven records of outperforming the market and delivering value to shareholders, regardless of
economic conditions. Some equities in the bouquet include Sterling Bank, Dangote, MTN Nigeria, AXA
Mansard, Fidson Pharmaceuticals, Unilever, Cadbury, UAC Nigeria, RT Briscoe and Julius Berger.

Speaking on the first-of-its-kind Valentine’s gift in Corporate Nigeria’s history, Chief Marketing Officer of
Sterling, Ibidapo Martins, said that recent thoughts on the true meaning of love were the inspiration for this
unique gift.
According to Martins,

“Real love is more than just an expensive dinner, flowers and perfumes. When the dinner is eaten, the flowers withered, the music stopped and the lights are out, what will be left of Valentine’s Day?”

He concluded by saying,

“This is why the leadership at Sterling has chosen to give something much like true love, that grows every day, appreciating in value for the receiver with each passing day. This gift lays a foundation for a life of value; by starting the young customer on a path for continuous earnings tomorrow and beyond with an investment in today’s best stock options. The first 50,000 youth to apply and complete the process will receive the equities within 48hrs of having their BVN validated, and will be free to transact in the equities once their portfolios are set up. Like most opportunities that come knocking, some will embrace it and commence a life of saving and investing, ultimately leading to their financial freedom. While others will squander the gift.” Martins added.

Chief Executive Officer of I-Invest, a leading tech-based investment firm and creators of Nigeria’s first treasury
bills investment mobile app, Seye Olusoga, commented that each bouquet comprises shares combined from these top-performing companies. The selected companies have a combined valuation of over 8 Trillion Naira on the NGX as of 11 February 2022, with recipients of this special gift given the opportunity to create a better future by making the right choices today.

In a statement about the campaign and partnership, Olusoga said,

“The path to wealth runs through investing and entrepreneurship. In many cases, the foundation for the entrepreneurs is their investment portfolios with which they can break free and live out their dreams because the right choices for tomorrow have been made today with shrewd investments.”

To enjoy this special gift of a lifetime, interested recipients are encouraged to download and register on the
OneBank mobile app on iOS and Google Play Stores with additional details of the special gift being made
available HERE.

