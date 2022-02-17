21 Lucky Winners! 30 Seconds Free Shopping! You can still jump on the TECNO Valentine #ShowMeLove Promo | Get the Details

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Valentine has come and gone but with the TECNOShow Me Love” promo, the party is just getting started! You know you’re in love when you hear you can be the lucky winner with TECNO.

TECNO is not leaving anyone behind with it ongoing “Show me love” promo which ends on the 28th of February 2022. People have been winning, and you too can be among these lucky winners, after all it’s the month of Love…The Blue Love!!

TECNO is rewarding its customers with the opportunity to win a 30-second shopping spree! This means You and your family get to shop for FREE in thirty seconds. Sounds like so much fun yeah? It is!
Watch as these lucky winners go through their fun shopping experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TECNO Mobile Nigeria (@tecnomobileng)

Are you ready to be a lucky winner?
Simply walk into any authorized retail store nationwide and purchase any of the TECNO devices listed for the promotion:

  • Purchase the Phantom X and get an instant N15,000 discount, a Phantom bag, and a lovely Phantom X silver necklace.
  • Get an instant ₦2,000 and ₦3,000 discount on the TECNO Pop 5Go and Pova Neo smartphones, respectively.

That’s not all, you can participate via the online engagement:

  • Watch out for the #TECNOShowMeLove nomination post on all social media handles.
  • Nominate someone you would like TECNO to show love to this season.
  • Stand a chance to win awesome gifts.

Visit TECNO’s social media pages and TECNO official forum – TSPOT for more information on T&Cs.
So spread love with TECNO.



What will you be picking in 30 seconds?

