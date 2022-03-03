BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

AfricaNXT 2022

Collaborating to build the world’s most impactful gathering centring on innovators across Africa & the Diaspora. AfricaNXT 2022 provides a platform keenly focused on the continent, serving a global community eager to connect to Africa from all verticals. Through diverse programming and immersive experiences, we curate a week of high-level conversations, one-of-a-kind moments and game-changing connections.

Date: Sunday, February 27 – Friday, March 4, 2022.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3 Water Corporation Road, Lagos | Virtual.

RSVP: HERE

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy will be performing live at the Traffic Bar Lagos.

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Traffic Bar, Polo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

DIY Cocktail Thursday

Cocktails are nicer when made your way. It’s time to make your own cocktail. Your recipe might stand a chance to be listed on our menu. Don’t miss out on this one.

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: La Brioche, 154 Prince Ade Odedina St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Party with DJ Neptune

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Rhapsody’s Nigeria, Ikeja City Mall, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

Games Night

Get ready for the biggest game night in the capital is happening this weekend! Come and have the best time ever!

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Rénao Restaurant, Renao ST, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Night

Karaoke at the bistro is always a vibe. Don’t miss this week’s edition.

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oeuvre Bistro, 3rd floor, Ogudu Mall, Lagos.

Fun Time @ Omu Resort

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Venue: Omu resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Free Yoga Session

In collaboration with Amazon Farms to promote healthy living, here’s a 60-minute beginner’s friendly yoga session to help you build physical strength, muscle flexibility, release tension and find relaxation.

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Amazon Farms, 3 Ayinde Akinmade Street, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

The Teacher Pop! March Relax Beach Hangout

We present to you, The Teacher Pop! Relax Parties. It’s an avenue for teachers to unwind on the beach and network.

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Kids Beach Garden, Elegushi, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Groovy Saturday with DJ Neptune

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Creed, 31 Apara Rd, Elechi 500272, Port Harcourt.

Paint ‘n’ Chill Saturdays

Paint n’ Chill Saturdays is back! Join Art Room for an interactive session.No previous art experience is necessary.

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Eudaimonia Wellness Hub, 77 Awolowo Road YMCA Building Unit 2, Floor, 3 Eti Osa St, behind SPAR Supermarket, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Love or Thunder Concert with Ric Hassani

Whichever side you are on, come and celebrate love at the live-in-concert with Ric Hassani, Dotti The Deity and other amazing talents.

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256, Etim Iyang, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Nigerian National League: Sporting Lagos FC vs Ijebu United FC

Sporting Lagos FC invites you to its second home fixture of the NNL season! It’s going to be another thrilling sporting experience. Bring your family and friends to enjoy football, food and entertainment as you cheer the team on to victory.

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium

RSVP: HERE

Arabian Souq

Arabian Souq by M&M exhibitions is back for the 2nd edition. Laylah Ali Othman will be live at the event. As an entrepreneur, this is a great opportunity to network, engage and sell to your target audience. As a visitor, you get a chance to meet with your favourite vendors, inspect the products you’re purchasing and Connect with friends and loved ones. There will be lots of freebies, amazing discounts, yummy food from our food vendors and free Arabian tea for the first 50 guests! This is an event you cannot afford to miss. Entry is free.

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Rainbow Events Marquee, plot 1193a off Southern Parkway Garki Area 8, AMAC, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Slurp, Sip and Paint

Empowered. Celebrated. Loved! This women’s day, slurp, sip and paint your heart out at Indomie Cafe with Breather.ng. Food, drinks and a whole lot of girl power.

Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Leisure Mall, Adeniran Ogunsanya St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360

This weekend at Breather.ng

This weekend is a special one and we have a good surprise for you! This surprise will be revealed upon your booking for any of the art sessions for this weekend. This Saturday, come create sculptural pieces at the pottery session. On Sunday, you get to paint and hang out with the good time gang.

Date: Saturday, March 5 & Sunday, March 6, 2022.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE