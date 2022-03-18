Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

In a new video on Bregha’s YouTube channel, the makeup artist and beauty influencer shows how to properly use a facial cleanser, as well as some dos and don’ts.

She says,

Cleansing is the basis for perfect skin. A good skincare routine should start with a gentle cleanser that can dissolve dirt, makeup, oil & dead skin cells. A cleanser should be worked in light circular motions using your hands. Using sponges or brushes to scrub the skin will do more harm than good overtime. Another thing that will cause harm to the face is Soap. Soap is not the same as a cleanser so be careful.