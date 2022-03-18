Connect with us

Beauty BN TV

Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

Beauty

ICYMI: Kaiser Coby's New Makeup Line in Collaboration With Nudestix is Everything!

Beauty Scoop

12 Stunning Photos Of Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yace, Miss World 2021 Second Runner-Up

Beauty Scoop

Poland's Karolina Biewleska wins Miss World 2021! Miss Côte d'Ivoire, United States & Mexico make it to Top 6

Beauty

BN Beauty: Check out Omabelle's Soft Glam Makeup Hack for Acne Prone Skin

Beauty Scoop

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Tells What It’s Like Advocating for Other Femme Boys in Nigeria in Paper Magazine

Beauty BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper's BAZAAR

Beauty BN TV

Yup, You Can Get the Goddess Knotless Braids with Your 4C Hair

Beauty

8 Pretty Makeup Ideas to Try This Valentine’s Day

Beauty Features

Titilayo Olurin: Of Nose Studs, Body Piercings and A Mother’s Disapproval

Beauty

Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a new video on Bregha’s YouTube channel, the makeup artist and beauty influencer shows how to properly use a facial cleanser, as well as some dos and don’ts.

She says,

Cleansing is the basis for perfect skin. A good skincare routine should start with a gentle cleanser that can dissolve dirt, makeup, oil & dead skin cells. A cleanser should be worked in light circular motions using your hands. Using sponges or brushes to scrub the skin will do more harm than good overtime. Another thing that will cause harm to the face is Soap. Soap is not the same as a cleanser so be careful.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn
css.php