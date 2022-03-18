Here’s Kikifoodies’ Ayamase (Ofada Stew) Recipe – You’re Welcome

This sauce is a favourite Nigerian dish and Kikifoodies is showing us how she makes it. Here’s a recipe for tasty Ayamase or Ofada stew as some might call it, eat it with Ofada rice or just about any side you like.

Ofada sauce:

3 green bell pepper

2 red bell pepper

3-5 scotch bonnet pepper

1 small onion

½ cup bleached palm oil

Cooked beef, shaki and gizzard

1 small onion (chopped)

2 tablespoons iru

2 knorr seasoning cubes

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoons crayfish

3 boiled eggs

Watch and learn: