Connect with us

BN TV Living

Here’s Kikifoodies’ Ayamase (Ofada Stew) Recipe – You’re Welcome

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 (Phone Swap) of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

Beauty BN TV

Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Love & Clarity: Watch the First & Second Part of Stan and Blessing Nze's "Into The Relationship" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lilian Afegbai Launches New Talk Show "Lilian’s Couch"

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Just When You Thought Kunle Remi Couldn't Get Any More Hilarious, He Does | Watch

BN TV

Michael Sonariwo & Olumurewa share their thoughts on dating different age brackets on "Menisms"

BN TV

Don't miss Adeola Adeyemi 'Diiadem' in the new episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else"

BN TV Inspired

How Nigeria's GIVO (Garbage In Value Out) & Precious Plastic are Turning Plastic Waste to Building Materials | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

"Bridgerton" Stars Nicola Coughlan & Claudia Jessie take us on an exclusive tour of the film set

BN TV

Here’s Kikifoodies’ Ayamase (Ofada Stew) Recipe – You’re Welcome

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This sauce is a favourite Nigerian dish and Kikifoodies is showing us how she makes it. Here’s a recipe for tasty Ayamase or Ofada stew as some might call it, eat it with Ofada rice or just about any side you like.

Ofada sauce:

  • 3 green bell pepper
  • 2 red bell pepper
  • 3-5 scotch bonnet pepper
  • 1 small onion
  • ½ cup bleached palm oil
  • Cooked beef, shaki and gizzard
  • 1 small onion (chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons iru
  • 2 knorr seasoning cubes
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoons crayfish
  • 3 boiled eggs

Watch and learn:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn
css.php