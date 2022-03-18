BN TV
Here’s Kikifoodies’ Ayamase (Ofada Stew) Recipe – You’re Welcome
This sauce is a favourite Nigerian dish and Kikifoodies is showing us how she makes it. Here’s a recipe for tasty Ayamase or Ofada stew as some might call it, eat it with Ofada rice or just about any side you like.
Ofada sauce:
- 3 green bell pepper
- 2 red bell pepper
- 3-5 scotch bonnet pepper
- 1 small onion
- ½ cup bleached palm oil
- Cooked beef, shaki and gizzard
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 2 tablespoons iru
- 2 knorr seasoning cubes
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoons crayfish
- 3 boiled eggs
Watch and learn: