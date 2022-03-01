Ycee joins Chinasa Anukam for Episode 1 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2

The second season for Chinasa Anukam‘s interview series “Is This Seat Taken?” is has finally premiered… and the first episode features Afrobeats rapper Ycee.

Chinasa says:

I didn’t know what to expect with @iam_ycee if I’m being honest, then this man came on set and walked straight to the kitchen to do shots so I calmed down 😭😂. Overall he was very gracious with his time, warm, charismatic, & genuinely funny as hell. It was an absolute pleasure shooting this and I have no doubt it will be a pleasure watching as well! Zaheer thank you for lending your talents and your time. Season 2 has officially commenced, leggooo!

Watch the new episode below: