Ycee joins Chinasa Anukam for Episode 1 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2

Published

10 hours ago

 on

The second season for Chinasa Anukam‘s interview series “Is This Seat Taken?” is has finally premiered… and the first episode features Afrobeats rapper Ycee.

Chinasa says:

I didn’t know what to expect with @iam_ycee if I’m being honest, then this man came on set and walked straight to the kitchen to do shots so I calmed down 😭😂. Overall he was very gracious with his time, warm, charismatic, & genuinely funny as hell. It was an absolute pleasure shooting this and I have no doubt it will be a pleasure watching as well! Zaheer thank you for lending your talents and your time. Season 2 has officially commenced, leggooo!

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

