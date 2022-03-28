Diddy & His Daughter Chance Were a Cute Pair at the Oscars

Award-winning rapper and record executive Diddy attended the 94th Oscars with a beautiful date – his lovely 16-year-old daughter, Chance, and they were super adorable.

The rapper and producer looked dapper in a Frère suit with a Gucci bow tie, a Lorraine Schwartz ring, and a Zegna dress shirt. Chance sported a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Check out the cuteness in the post below: