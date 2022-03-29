Will Smith has issued an apology after hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars, calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

In a statement, he said, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was mistaken.”

This comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith for the incident and announced a formal investigation.

On stage, the actor slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read more of Will Smith’s apology below: