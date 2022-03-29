Connect with us

Will Smith has issued an apology after hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on "How To Be Young, Famous & African"

Watch Beyoncé's Performance of "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

#Oscars2022: All The Outstanding Winners At The 94th Academy Awards

#Oscars2022: See Will Smith, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish & All Our Favourite Stars At The 94th Academy Awards

Peace Hyde shares her journey from the classroom to producing Netflix's first African reality show on "Tea with Tay"

Style, Glamour & A Sprinkle of High Society On Full Display at the #ABridgertonAffair | See the African Stars We Spotted

Watch Episode 5 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

Beauty Secrets For Glowing Skin That "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Swears By 

Watch Episode 11 of Accelerate TV's "Third Avenue

3 hours ago

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars, calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

In a statement, he said, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was mistaken.”

This comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith for the incident and announced a formal investigation.

On stage, the actor slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read more of Will Smith’s apology below:

