From Anon to Soulmate! Enjoy Seun & David’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Ever gotten an anonymous gift? If yes, then you can definitely relate to the thrill of that little dash of mystery mixed finely with pure intentions. Gifting is one of the many beautiful expressions of love and/or romance and it’s little wonder why David chose that route!  Did it work? Well, Seun and David are now lovers for life, so what do you think?

Seun received a delicious platter of food from an anonymous sender once, and that sender turned out to be David. He slid into her DM to reveal himself and a sweet love story was born. Now, we get to drool over their pre-wedding shoot and gush over how beautiful their chemistry is.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story as shared by Seun below.

How We Met

By the bride, Seun:

On the 30th of May, 2019, I got a message from @warachow asking for an address to do a delivery for me as an anonymous sender had paid for a food platter. In my head, I wondered, what anonymous? But who wouldn’t say yes to free food? I obliged and the delivery was made.

After the delivery was made, I got a DM from David. He revealed himself as anonymous and asked if I liked the food. The rest they say is history but thank God I replied! It’s 2 and a half years later and we are going to the altar. 🥰

Credits

Bride: @seun_sennaike
Planner: @lh_events
Stylist: @themelangestyling
Photography: @felixcrown

