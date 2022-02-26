Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of All The Beautiful Features This Week

Relationships Weddings

Enjoy #TheShodipoShow With Lovebirds, Banke & Olumide!

Weddings

Vivian & Henry's Love Story Started at the Gym!

Weddings

Tobi & Ebuka Started off as Platonic Friends! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos & Love Story

BN TV Weddings

Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun on "Me, Her & Everything Else" to talk Weddings

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 401

Sweet Spot Weddings

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Titilayo & Lekan are Lovers For Life!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #TheBigDealWedding21! See Chetanne & Nnamdi's Trad & White Wedding

Weddings

Miata Met Christopher at Her Workplace - Now, They're On to Forever!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in all The Thrills From The Past Week With This Rundown

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of All The Beautiful Features This Week

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

Welcome to the weekend! We bet you’re just as excited as we are. With Valentine just around the corner, you already know how gingered we are. Of course, for us, love is an everyday thing and this week, we had all of it in many sweet doses. From heartwarming love stories to lovely pre-wedding photos, weddings, inspirations, and planning tips… it was definitely a sweet week!

If you missed anything, you don’t have to worry. We’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything you may have missed. Click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Let’s start with the weddings this week…

Debrah & Olusegun’s Destination Wedding in Dubai was a Beautiful Love Fest

They Met at a Night Out – Sophia & David’s Trad + Love Story Will Make Your Day

Singer Bride + Drummer Groom = Idowu & Daniel’s Heartwarming Wedding Video

Now the sweet love stories,pre-wedding shoots, and proposals…

A BBM Message to the Wrong Pin Led to Nita & Uti’s Happy Ever After!

From Sending DMs to Disguising as a Customer! See How Dare Popped the Question to Promise

 

Nwando & Osagie’s Love Story Began With Grocery Shopping!

It was Love at First Sight, Then Friendship & Now Forever for Faozyat & Abduluawiy

Rachel & Malah’s Love Story Unknowingly Started in JSS 2

Want to Know Blessing & Stan Nze’s Love Story? Find Out in this Video

Damilola’s Visit to Calgary Led Her to Her Soulmate, Olufemi!


To beauty looks and bridal collections that will inspire your big day…

This Divalukky Bridal Collection is Worth Swooning Over

Come Through Flawless on Your Big Day With this Beauty Look

Slay Like a Queen on Your Trad With this Beauty Look

Get Your Big Day Glam on Lock With This Beauty Look

Rocking Monotone Red on Your Trad is a Sure Slayer Guide!

For a little bit of planning…

Let’s Talk Weddings with Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha

Now to trending wedding moments we love…

This Rendition From the Bride’s Little Sister Will Get You in Your Feelings

This Proposal Video of Lauretta & OJ is So Cute, It’ll Have You Blushing Hard!

You’ve Got to Love Dami & Patrick’s Trad First Look

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Real Estate Investment Tips for Beginners

Ufuoma Uvomata: Don’t Snooze On the Benefits of Good Sleep

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: Remaining Mentally Sane in a Chaotic World

Titilayo Olurin: Are Your Unannounced Visits Anything More Than An Inconvenience?

Innovators like Nelson Boateng are making a difference in the fight against environmental degradation
css.php