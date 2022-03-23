Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

The IREDE Foundation (TIF), a not-for-profit organisation that inspires actions so that child amputees and their families can live independent and limitless lives, is hosting the biggest disability advocacy walk: Out On A Limb. Slated for the 9th of April, 2022, this advocacy walk across multiple locations will create top of mind awareness about limb loss and promote inclusion of persons with disability.

Out On a Limb is an annual advocacy walk that aims to educate society on the urgent demand for better management of limb loss, limb differences, fracture, and the social integration of persons with disability. To ensure the impact of the walk is delivered, The IREDE Foundation holds the walk simultaneously across locations in Nigeria and globally. In the last 8 years of the annual walk, TIF has led conversations across 40 locations with a direct reach of 15,000 people and an indirect reach of ten million people, globally. The advocacy walk gives TIF the opportunity to raise awareness about limb loss, increase top of mind awareness about the foundation and the support available for its target stakeholders, and fundraise to empower child amputees.

Themed ‘Iredians’, the 2022 Out On A Limb Walk is staged to happen across 50 locations around the world simultaneously (see all locations here). This walk will also promote the first-ever disability comic book in Africa, launched in 2021. The Iredians highlights the active leadership and participation of children with disabilities who are fighting against peer discrimination.

You too can join the cause, be a part of the walk, and raise your voices to support child amputees and people with disabilities when you register for the walk here: theiredefoundation

You can also support the Out On A Limb Walk by:

Driving registration and participation for the walk within your network.

Donating to give a child amputee a limb here: donateforalimb or to The IREDE Foundation, 0086332061, Sterling Bank.

Partnering with, or sponsoring the Out On a Limb Walk (Contact The Irede Foundation on 07087109596 or [email protected] ).

Purchase or Sponsor OOAL Tshirt here: buyforalimb , for ₦5,000.

Be a part of the biggest disability advocacy walk on the 9th of April, and join The IREDE Foundation as they impact more lives by reducing the discrimination and stigmatization of persons with disabilities, and promoting inclusion.

