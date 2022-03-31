Connect with us

Jaypaul Joins the Cast of Africa Magic's TV Series "Tinsel"

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Jane Ogu & Victor Ekwealor talk about entrepreneurship or corporate jobs on "Ndani Real Talk"

"Bridgerton" Star Simone Ashley Spills the Tea on Life & Her Role as Kate Sharma

This episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else" highlights the good, bad and ugly side of oversharing online

When You See "... Featuring Buju/BNXN" You Know it's a HIT! Here's Proof

Falz walks us through his transition from artist to producer in this episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Podcast

Netflix Has Premiered the Official Trailer for the South African Historic Film "Silverton Siege" | Watch

Here's How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Winnie Harlow appears in Wizkid's music video for "True Love"

New Video: Skiibii - Trenches

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We got a taste of his acting abilities while he was in the BBNaija house, and now he’s in for the real deal.

Reality TV star and artiste, Jaypaul will now be flexing his acting chops in the forthcoming episodes of Africa Magic‘s television series “Tinsel,” where he will portray Adu, a suave and slick talker who has already started to win over Shoshanna’s (Wendy Lawal) heart.

Jaypaul and Tinsel posted a video announcing the news on Instagram with the caption, “@jaypaulmrflamez joins #AMTinsel family. Yaaaay!!!!! To those who guessed right. Show some love in the comment section fam ❤”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Africa Magic Tinsel (@amtinsel)

In this video below, we get a taste of what to expect from him:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Africa Magic Tinsel (@amtinsel)

