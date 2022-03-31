Jaypaul Joins the Cast of Africa Magic’s TV Series “Tinsel”

We got a taste of his acting abilities while he was in the BBNaija house, and now he’s in for the real deal.

Reality TV star and artiste, Jaypaul will now be flexing his acting chops in the forthcoming episodes of Africa Magic‘s television series “Tinsel,” where he will portray Adu, a suave and slick talker who has already started to win over Shoshanna’s (Wendy Lawal) heart.

Jaypaul and Tinsel posted a video announcing the news on Instagram with the caption, “@jaypaulmrflamez joins #AMTinsel family. Yaaaay!!!!! To those who guessed right. Show some love in the comment section fam ❤”

In this video below, we get a taste of what to expect from him: