Connect with us

Music

New Music: Gorimakpa - Men Bukwa Ike

BN TV Music

Catch Magixx & Guchi on the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

Superboy Cheque tells Accelerate TV five things he'd splurges on

Music

New Video: Diamond Platnumz - Fine

Music

New Video: Iyanya feat. Ayra Starr - Call

Music

New Music + Video: Tekno - Jinja

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Judikay Welcomes a Baby Boy!

Music Scoop

Billboard Is Launching A Music Chart Dedicated To Afrobeats In The United States

Music

New Music + Video: Judikay - Satisfied

Music Scoop Style

Simi, Obi Asika & D'banj Made Fashion Statements At The First Live Show of "Nigerian Idol" Season 7

Music

New Music: Gorimakpa – Men Bukwa Ike

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Gorimakpa, a rising talent in the Nigerian afrobeat scene, presents a distinct and passionate sound through his rhythmic and captivating vocal, titled “Men Bukwa Ike“.

Residing in Lagos Nigeria, the upcoming Afrobeats star was first introduced to his love for music at a young age by family and friends. Gorimakpa has since won awards with his previous hit songs like “My Music“, “Confirm“, “Shame On Them” and so on, which has gained him a lot of radio and tv plays across Africa. He has also gained popularity through his performance in some European nations like Switzerland, Greece etc.

In this song, Gorimakpa is heard passionately singing and rhyming catchy melodies about the rich lifestyles of affluent businessmen in Nigeria, a group that Gorimakpa, through his music, hopes to become a part of. We can confirm that he has delivered on this very track, so relax and judge his flows by yourself.

Listen to the track below:

 

Stream and download here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

BN Book Review: Tri-Party by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php