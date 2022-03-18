Thanks to the Oluwaseun Dania International Foundation, Children of Ijora Badia will have their NFTs Paintings on Auction





The Oluwaseun Dania International Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization with the desire to help eradicate poverty by providing food, portable water, health care and quality education to the needy and to also improve lives and encourage the preservation of man’s harmony, The organization also aligns and focuses on some of the United Nations SDGs like:

No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Life on land, Partnership for the goals, in this regards the Founder, Oluwaseun Dania, also known as Trader-fada decided to extend his reach to the children in the Slum of Ijora Badia Lagos, are planning to making a 4ft by 40ft painting (blue and yellow) to stand with Ukraine.

We feel this is the height of modern day slavery, and we will like to make a painting dance protest as we stand with Ukraine from Nigeria.

Its mission is to mentor, restructure the mindset and build up the creative talent of children from the slum. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine we decided to create a project called “The Blue and Green Project” . These are 1 on 1 art consisting of ten paintings drawn by children in a slum in Lagos, Nigeria. The goal of the project is to stand with Ukraine at these difficult times and to encourage resilience especially around African children, students and women who have been greatly affected by the war. The paintings will be sold as NFTs and a sizable part of the proceeds will go into taking care of the aforementioned groups.

The Colours of Freedom Project a CNN freedom day project is aimed at using colours to protest against modern day slavery, as over

The Colours of Freedom Project a CNN freedom day project is aimed at using colours to protest against modern day slavery, as over 200 children make an emotion painting to stand with Ukraine as connect with mostly the mothers and children going through hard times. The painting will be a 4ft by 40ft. We will be glad if we can have a special feature to enable this children to air their voices to end modern day slavery, while the funds generated in the sales of the NFTs will be use to support the various humanitarian activities ongoing in Ukraine.

