Connect with us

Inspired

Woman of Guinness; Alhaja Amudalatu Arogunre advices Women to be Self-dependent and ‘Face the Business that Pays You’

Inspired

Thanks to the Oluwaseun Dania International Foundation, Children of Ijora Badia will have their NFTs Paintings on Auction

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Fisayo Longe Is One Happy University Graduate

Inspired

Tobi Olutade of Revival & Resurrection is using Fashion to Counter Waste & Preserve Traditional African Craftsmanship

BN TV Inspired

How Nigeria's GIVO (Garbage In Value Out) & Precious Plastic are Turning Plastic Waste to Building Materials | WATCH

Inspired

Dr Loretta Balogun believes Women are Blessed with several Capacities and are Limitless

Events Inspired

2Baba commissioned a First-of-its-Kind Ultra-modern Digital & Analog Studio at Obafemi Awolowo University

Inspired

‘Nothing Intimidates Me’ says Ochuko Ohobore, the 24-Year Old behind Keluky Stores

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Felicia Okpara wants Women to know they are not Weak!

Career Inspired Scoop

Temi Marcella Awogboro Tells Her Story of Overcoming Bias as She Covers TheWill Downtown Magazine

Inspired

Woman of Guinness; Alhaja Amudalatu Arogunre advices Women to be Self-dependent and ‘Face the Business that Pays You’

Published

11 mins ago

 on


At seventy-five, Alhaja Amudalatu Arogunre has built three houses, trained her kids in school and sent some of them abroad. All from the proceeds of her business. She is a clothes and fabric seller in Lagos trading as Kafayatu Abiodun Sodiq Clothings.

“When I started, my business was at Idumota-Eko, and every day I’d leave home to go to the shop. Around that time, I started having kids, but I was so focused on my business that my mum would offer to take care of them. It made a lot of sense, too, since I travelled a lot to source for unique products due to marketplace competition.

My mum, who understood the importance of independence, paved the way for me to go into business. She was a businesswoman who wanted to set up her child, so she gave me 65 pounds to start a trade. I started business at 18 as a newlywed.” she says.

The journey has not always been smooth for Alhaja Arongure, and she recalls having faced a fair share of challenges.

One that stands out was when I went to Cotonou to buy fabrics, and the driver who was to bring them back to Nigeria stole everything I bought.

Her husband was also against her going into business but she continued because, according to her, she needed to take care of her children and the idea of making her own money excited her.

We asked for some advice for young women, and her response is in tune with her age and experience:

“Never depend on any man! Face the business that pays you. Whatever you do, never completely combine your wealth with your partner; you never know what can happen.”

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up

A group of rural women in Sudan are creating an oasis of empowerment by bringing light to the Nuba Mountains

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Learning How To Toot Your Own Horn
css.php