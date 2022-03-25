Catch all the Feels From Zahra & Ibrahim’s Pre-wedding Shoot

The “happy ever after” tale is one that brings us so much happiness. We can’t help but be giddy every single time that we see two lovebirds getting on that forever love train. Today, we’re taking in the beauty of Zahra and Ibrahim’s love.

Zahra and Ibrahim are set to spend an eternity loving each other and these beautiful pre-wedding photos are all the proof we need! Their chemistry is so beautiful to see and we’re absolutely rooting for them! We bet you’ll be getting all the butterflies from this shoot. So keep scrolling to enjoy!

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

Credits

Photography: @smettvisuals

Makeup: @shinelxmakeover