From the Club to the Aisle! Relish Tobi & KV’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

We absolutely love how love can find you in moments where you aren’t even looking. One minute, you’re having the time of your life and partying the night away, the next, love is setting up the atmosphere and sending the love of your life your way! Tobi and KV can testify to this.

For Tobi, it was a great night and she was out to have fun when KV came around and made quite a funny request. The mood was right, and so was the night! Now, here we are drooling over their pre-wedding photos and smiling from ear to ear at their super sweet love story as narrated by Tobi.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Tobi

Our story began in THE CLUB. Lol. Aquum in Clapham Common to be specific. I went out with a bunch of people, and I was really feeling myself and as usual, doing hot black girl stuff.

This guy with reading glasses came up to me and asked me to please sing the song playing to him. I am usually not good with pick-up lines, but I think the champagne was nice because I pulled him closer, said sure and sang the lyrics to Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Bass’ to him.

Later that evening, he offered to drop me off at home, and I agreed but begged him in the car not to fall for me. Alas, we are here!

Our story is honestly the simplest story. We have been friends for so long. I was in my own world, KV was in his but we always touched base.

He has been in my life for a lot of milestones, and it wasn’t until I fell for him that it dawned on me that our story began a lot longer than I realize.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @misshamilton

Planner: @viebyneni

Photography: @blawzstudios