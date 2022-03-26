BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on Everything You Missed This Week

Connect with us

11 hours ago

Happy weekend, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

There’s a lot to be excited about but first on that list, is the fact that today is Saturday – our favourite day of the week. We bet you know what makes it our fave. Yes… weddings and of course, love.

This week has been many shades of exciting for us. From intriguing love stories to beautiful pre-wedding shoots, colourful weddings, bridal inspos and planning tips. If you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Click on the title links for more on each stories.

Cheers to an amazing weekend.

Dara Met TY on Her First Day Of Uni – Now It’s a Forever Thing!

Take in all the Beauty of Culture With Dara & TY’s Trad as #DaraTysTheKnot

Raydon Knew Aren Was the Right Woman For Him! Enjoy Their Traditional Wedding

Catch #ARayofLove With Aren & Raydon’s White Wedding + Love Story

It’s #TheBDLoveAffair! Enjoy Bukola & Doyin’s Yoruba Trad

Bukola & Doyin’s Civil Wedding Will Get You in Your Feelings!

Take in all the Beauty of Kelechi & Martins’ Igbo Trad!

Watch as North Meets South With Blessing & Jabani’s Wedding Video

Khadijah & Tunde Met at a Wedding – Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

From Secret Admirer to Lifetime Lover! Alimah + Makinde = #HappilyMali

Firdaus’ Sister Connected Her to The Love of Her Life, Aliyu!

Funmi Was Done With Love Until Wale Came & Swept Her Off Her Feet!

This Bridal Shoot is the Inspo You Need For a Fabulous Big Day!

This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Class & Style

Be a Flawless Bride on Your Big Day With this Beauty Look

Edo Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look Has Got Your Name On It!

Yoruba Brides-to-be, You Should Totally Pin This Beauty Look!

This Simple & Alluring Beauty Look is Perfect For Minimalist Brides

This Wedding Guest on the Dancefloor is Our Mood For Today!

This Bridal Squad is Serving so much Beauty & Glam

This #AsoEbiBella Understood the Assignment & Came Correct!

You’ll Enjoy This Groom’s Surprise Dance Performance for His Bride

This Emotional Couple Moment Will Get You in Your Feelings

