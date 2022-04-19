Apply to join the Design Forward Residency Program 2022 for Free | See Details

Get ahead with design and borderless collaboration this April!

The Assembly in collaboration with Ravensbourne University launches a digital fashion residency for 3D digital creators, fashion entrepreneurs, and university students looking to create innovative digital fashion products and experiences in collaboration with international peers.

Funded by The British Council, the four-month residency will build the capacity and competitiveness of creators and entrepreneurs in fashion and digital services, showcase cross-cultural design, and how well West African fashion creatives are embracing the versatility of digital design to increase efficiency and decrease waste.

3D digital creators in West Africa and students in the United Kingdom will team up and work collaboratively with fashion entrepreneurs to ideate and create digitally rendered fashion products or services, presented in digitally rendered surroundings and showcased digitally via films and live streams.

DSNFWD will provide training support and digital infrastructure for resident creatives throughout its duration. Training modules will be facilitated by a global faculty and include NFTs, Partnerships and Collaborations, Creative Direction, Pitching, Profitability, and Marketing.

A first of its kind, the digital residency is calling fashion creatives with 2-5 years of experience running a commercially viable creative practice or brand and digital creators who have been in existence for 1-5 years and are skilled in the use of design software such as Clo3D, Rhino and Adobe Creative Suite.

Entry into the program is free! To apply, visit this link. The deadline to apply to DSNFWD is April 21st, 2022.

