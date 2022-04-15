Connect with us

Promotions

#BNXRadissonAbeokuta: Join Collette & Vivian as they share Sweet Moments from their Park Inn by Radisson Blu Abeokuta Staycation

Promotions

"Happy Family" is the New Series on Netflix that You must Watch this Holidays | From April 15th

Promotions

Wema Bank celebrates Late Lateef Jakande’s Legacies and Achievements with a Stage Play titled ‘Baba Kekere’ | April 15th and 16th

Promotions

Malta Guinness is Celebrating Ramadan with this Limited Edition of Ramadan-Branded Cans

Promotions

The OPPO A96 Phone is Now Available & Here's Why it is a Perfect Choice for the A-Class

Promotions

#OMOCares: Here are some Inspiring stories shared from OMO’s Everyone’s Mum campaign to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Promotions

Essenza Teams up with Bamboo to Giveaway Stocks, Free Gifts and Discounts as rewards

Promotions

Apply Now for the 4th Cohort of Terraskills Website Design Training in Abuja | See Details

Promotions

Experience Sweet Sensations as ColdStone Creamery introduces New Flavours & Amazing Deals this April

Events Promotions

Culture Resonates and the Pupils of Chrisland Schools are promoting Ethnic Inclusion with their Language, Art, Cultural Day

Promotions

#BNXRadissonAbeokuta: Join Collette & Vivian as they share Sweet Moments from their Park Inn by Radisson Blu Abeokuta Staycation

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Guess who will be spending Easter in the beautiful city of Abeokuta, BellaNaija’s Collette and Vivian!

We will be spending the weekend in the city famous for its agricultural trade & the best part of this visit would be us covering and sharing sweet moments from the beautiful Park Inn by Radisson Blu, In Abeokuta.

We absolutely can’t wait to partake in the exciting activities the Park Inn by Radisson Blu has to offer this Easter season.

Fun Fact: Did you know that Radisson Blu as a brand is 113 years old and Park Inn by Radisson Blu was formerly known as Carlson Hotels?

Park Inn by Radisson is a hotel brand of Radisson Hotel Group and It is described as an affordable hotel for business and leisure travelers.

The idea of Park Inn by Radisson Blu is to offer comfortable, contemporary accommodations and also on-site restaurants.

If you have always wanted to travel to Abeokuta and you needed a home away from home experience, here’s your chance to come along with us on this trip.

Follow our #BNXRadissonAbeokuta trip on  @bellanaijaonline on Instagram & Also, follow us @coco.llette & @e.j.o.k.e for interesting info.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria
css.php