Wema Bank celebrates Late Lateef Jakande’s Legacies and Achievements with a Stage Play titled ‘Baba Kekere’ | April 15th and 16th

Malta Guinness is Celebrating Ramadan with this Limited Edition of Ramadan-Branded Cans

The OPPO A96 Phone is Now Available & Here's Why it is a Perfect Choice for the A-Class

#OMOCares: Here are some Inspiring stories shared from OMO’s Everyone’s Mum campaign to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Essenza Teams up with Bamboo to Giveaway Stocks, Free Gifts and Discounts as rewards

Apply Now for the 4th Cohort of Terraskills Website Design Training in Abuja | See Details

Experience Sweet Sensations as ColdStone Creamery introduces New Flavours & Amazing Deals this April

Culture Resonates and the Pupils of Chrisland Schools are promoting Ethnic Inclusion with their Language, Art, Cultural Day

Ingressive For Good in partnership with the Geneza School of Design set to empower 1000 African Women in Design

“Happy Family” is the New Series on Netflix that You must Watch this Holidays | From April 15th

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Happy Family’; a captivating drama series that explores issues of love, trust, loyalty,
neglect, betrayal and vulnerability is now live and streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Directed by Adze Ugah and produced by Elvis Chuks; the brain behind award winning
projects like ‘All About Love’ and ‘Slay’, his new project, ‘Happy Family’ tells the story of four
families at different stages of their marriage tenure.

‘Happy Family’ parades an impressive lineup of star studded cast including, Bolanle
Ninalowo, Zack Orji, Mmabatho Montsho,Zikhona Sodlaka, Zenande Mfenyana, Richard
Lukunku and other amazing actors.











