“Happy Family” is the New Series on Netflix that You must Watch this Holidays | From April 15th
‘Happy Family’; a captivating drama series that explores issues of love, trust, loyalty,
neglect, betrayal and vulnerability is now live and streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Directed by Adze Ugah and produced by Elvis Chuks; the brain behind award winning
projects like ‘All About Love’ and ‘Slay’, his new project, ‘Happy Family’ tells the story of four
families at different stages of their marriage tenure.
‘Happy Family’ parades an impressive lineup of star studded cast including, Bolanle
Ninalowo, Zack Orji, Mmabatho Montsho,Zikhona Sodlaka, Zenande Mfenyana, Richard
Lukunku and other amazing actors.
