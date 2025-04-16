Connect with us

Vivian Knew Jeffrey Was 'The One' From Their Very First Date!

It’s simply amazing how a single Instagram DM can lead to something truly magical. Vivian and Jeffrey had met some time ago, but life happened and they lost touch — until one message reignited the spark.

Jeffrey invited her on a first date, and that was where the magic truly began. Their conversation flowed effortlessly, laughter came easy, and in that moment, Vivian knew she had found her soulmate. Now, years later, they’re sealing it all with a pre-wedding shoot that beautifully captures their love. From every glance to every smile, the chemistry is undeniable — and trust us, each frame will leave you in total awe. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot photos and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Vivian:

Jeffrey and I have a bit of a funny story about how we met because, depending on who you ask, the story is slightly different. The first time I remember meeting Jeffrey was at a restaurant with a mutual friend of ours. There were four of us at the table, Jeffrey, two of his friends, and me. We talked all night, laughing and getting to know each other. At one point, I remember him mentioning that he didn’t have Instagram, which stuck with me for some reason. After that night, we didn’t keep in touch, and life just went on. But according to Jeffrey, that wasn’t actually the first time we met. He swears we first crossed paths at a beach party that he and a friend hosted in August 2020. I had been invited to the party, but at the time, I had no idea who Jeffrey was.

 

To this day, he insists that we met there, but honestly, I don’t remember seeing him at all! Fast forward a whole year later, and out of nowhere, I got a message from him on Instagram of all places (so much for not having an account, right?). He asked me out on a date, and I said yes. That first date was amazing. We talked for hours so much so that we didn’t even realize the restaurant was about to close and we had to start heading home. Talking to him was just easy. There were no awkward moments, no forced conversations just two people completely enjoying each other’s company. And I could tell he felt the same way. After that night, I just knew. What started as a fateful dinner, a missed memory at a beach party, and a long gap in between led to something beautiful. And the rest? Well, that’s history.

                                      

Credits

Couple @vivian_cm_ and @jeff_arisecapital
Photography @tosinjoshweddings
Makeup @glambydiva

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

