Weddings
Gbemi & Roma Are Giving Us all the Feels With Their Pre-wedding Photos
If there’s one thing we believe the entire world should believe in, it’s the beauty called love! Today, we’re letting that beauty wrap around us as we celebrate the beautiful Gbemi and the love of her life, Roma!
It is such an amazing feeling when you find that one person whom you want to do life with forever. Gbemi and Roma have found their forever in each other. The love birds are now giving us all the feels with their pre-wedding shoot and we’re loving every bit of it. The evident chemistry in their photos is absolutely worth drooling over and we can’t help but root for them.
Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.
Credits
Bride @gbemi_k
Planner @2706events
Makeup @flawlessfacesbyjane
Bride’s Outfit @onalajaofficial
Groom’s Outfit @okunoren
Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery