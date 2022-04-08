Sijibomi Ogundele shares 41 Business Secrets that have helped Him thus Far as He turns 41

I was lucky to have been born by a trader, who reminded me everyday that whatever you want in life is achievable. She was the one who taught me the dividends of tenacity, the patience of integrity and the honor of perseverance. She also taught me that success is not served a la carte; it is a buffet that one must chase, pursue and go after. Over the last thirty years, I have understood certain success principles, and what it takes to achieve anything in life even without having a rich uncle, a powerful aunty or a famous family name; that anyone can become a Dangote, an Adenuga or an Innoson. Here are 41 fundamental success principles that have brought me to where anyone can call success.

1. The No.1 lesson of success is to know what you want, your definite purpose. Without this, failure is guaranteed.

2. Be an ijebu man in the morning, an Nnewi man in the afternoon, and a man from Kano at the night. You must have discipline in spending. Negotiate to the core, but never negotiate at the expense of quality.

3. The fundamental failure of any entrepreneur is not the absence of creativity but the presence of mediocrity .

4. The most important ing redient of success is INTEGRITY. B e a man of your word and let

that word is your bond. 5. The fundamental secret of success is surrounding yourself with assets not a liability

6. Prudence in spending is an essential part of the life of any successful CEO

7. Success is a game. Just like the game of chess, victory is determined not only by your ability to di scover your opponent’s weakne ss but also by identifying your limitations .

8. Don’t be an ‘I better pass my neighbor.’ An essential secret for success is celebration, the need to celebrate others is vital for your achievement .

9. My magnum irritation is not that my peers are so ambitious that they miss their potential! But that they fear the future and settle for mediocrity

10. The bottom is too crowded, move to the top and do something that’s never been done before.

11. Luxury is not expensive; it is the dedication and passion to deliver luxury that’s expensive

12. History has proven that your net worth is your network, meeting royalty must not be taken for granted

13. Innovation is an expensive drug, not meant to cure everyone

14. When the PESSIMISTS criticize you, and the OPTIMISTS praise you , be the REALIST and f ocus on your goal.

15. Thinking big or small is a choice not an obligation . But if you are going to be thinking anyway, ensure to THINK BIG.

16. Opportunity is a haughty goddess who wastes no time with the pessimist, the unprepared, and the inactive.

17. Be deliberate, be prudent, plan. Never make permanent decisions on temporary feelings

18. Inspiring people remains the depth of my inspiration. Nothing makes me happier than a testimonial from someone saying “ Suji , because of you I didn’t give up”

19. Give the gift of absence to conversations that do not give you essence. Time wasted is time lost

20. Off-plan sales are the fastest secret to sustainable wealth. Don’t wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait .

21. When your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe. Nothing inspires me more tha n touching the lives of others.

22. Your yesterday has nothing to do with your tomorrow . Don’t allow your past bad experiences to affect you r dreams. Go for it!

23. There’s politics in all businesses, don’t ever allow polit ics to deny you from focusing on your main goal s .

24. D on’t allow anyone to kill your dream. Live your dream daily and if you are resilient, you will achieve your dreams.

25. Luck and excellence start from preparation. Always be prepared so that when an opportunity presents itself, it would always find you ready.

26. Be a med ia guru. The power to continuously engage your target audience is what separates winners from followers

27. The presence of impatience is not necessarily the absence of virtues . Money waits for no one – be deliberate, be intentional.

28. Being second best is to be last . People hardly remember deputies.

29. Negative energy is the fastest way to failure. Don’t see the cup half empty; see it half full.

30. One event would shape your life either posi tively or negatively. Whatever the events are, make sure you learn from every experience.

31. That you do not have a rich uncle or a powerful aunty or a famous name is not an excuse for mediocrity. Your background must not limit your pursuit of success.

32. Pressure no fit burst correct pipe . From 2015 to date, the Sujimoto brand is proof that no matter the economic realities, growth is always a possibility.

33. Change your mindset from seeking immediate gratification to value contribution .

34. Failure has no friends, success breeds enemies . Do everything you can to achieve your dreams.

35. The only offense I committed was to think BIG and I do not apologize

36. Real success breeds no arrogance. True royalty creates 0 boundaries

37. Sophistication is the greatest form of luxury . Never settle for less.

38. Vision plus diligence equates to success

39. Convert your network into your net worth. Sujimoto commissions are designed to shake your bank account and transform your life

40. Before, dem say na hype; but now the hype is real. Hustle till your haters become your praise singers

41. True luxury happens when you lower your standards for no one

Finally, always remember the saying that the Road to success is not straight; there is a curve called failure, a loop called confusion, speed bumps called friends, caution lights called family, and you will have flats called jobs. But, if you have a spare called determination, an engine called perseverance, insurance called faith, and a driver called God, you will make it to a place called success and realize that what God cannot do, does not exist!!! I wish everyone currently on their journey of becoming the very best even as they apply these truths of success into their daily endeavor and pursuit. Don’t forget to be a part of the 41 people to receive 100 thousand naira each in celebration of my birthday.



To participate follow @homewinng and @sujimoto81 and congratulations in advance.

Sponsored Content