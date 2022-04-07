Connect with us

Promotions

Xiaomi announces Fan Festival: Offers Exciting gifts and Unique Experiences

Promotions

Sijibomi Ogundele, GMD of Sujimoto is Set to Give Out 100k Each to 41 People on his Birthday 🥳 | Here is how and why

Career Promotions

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media Sales👏🏾👏🏾

Events Promotions

Global Money Week 2022: JA Nigeria partners with CBN Bankers’ Committee to increase Financial Literacy in Secondary Schools

Promotions

Take a Step Forward to Advance Your Journey into Film Making by Applying for the KAP Academy E-Learning Programme | See Details

Promotions

With the Grit Campaign, MILO Nigeria is Pushing for Intentional Parenting in these Times

Events Promotions

Tech4Dev & Microsoft empowers 18,000 Nigerian Youths + Awards 3.5 Million to #Digitalforall Challenge Winners👏🏾👏🏾

Movies & TV Promotions

Omawumi Megbele, Ibrahim Suleiman, Tony Umez & Adesuwa Onyenokwe Star in Chatroom | April 15

Promotions

Triller in Partnership with Gamr is excited to announce the Launch of the First Edition of Gamr X Tournament

Promotions

Rise to the challenge: Xiaomi Debuts Latest 5G Additions to Redmi Note and Redmi Lineup

Promotions

Xiaomi announces Fan Festival: Offers Exciting gifts and Unique Experiences

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Xiaomi today announced the launch of the 12th annual Xiaomi Fan Festival, with the theme “All for Xiaomi Fans.” The packed schedule features an exciting array of online and offline activities across more than 30 markets to connect with Xiaomi Fans around the globe. And there’s a stylish present for Xiaomi Fans this year, with the chance to win one of 300 Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition gift packages, adding to the fun.

Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition

For Xiaomi Fan Festival 2022, Xiaomi is launching a special edition smartphone: Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition. This is an exclusive variation of one of Xiaomi’s most popular smartphones launched this year. Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition comes in fashion-forward gift packaging, complete with a creative and stylish design, and is delivered within a transparent tote bag. The packaging alone stands out as an iconic fashion statement.

The gift package also contains a physical Xiaomi Fan Card, staying true to the festival’s theme of “All for Xiaomi Fans.” The design inspiration came from a chipset that was used in a Xiaomi smartphone launched in 2017. This raw material was Xiaomi’s muse while creating this unique souvenir because 2017 was also the first year the XFF campaign started to reach out to Xiaomi fans worldwide.

Showcase Your Style With a Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card
As part of this year’s celebrations, Xiaomi Fans are invited to showcase their unique style and personality with a Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card. They can join the online platform via mi.com, register with their Account ID, and create their very own virtual avatar. The Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card is also a special portal where Xiaomi Fans can unlock a series of exclusive coupons, ready for spending on their Xiaomi wish list.

What’s more, all Virtual Xiaomi Fan Cardholders will be entered into a raffle prize draw, with the chance to win one of 300 Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition gift packages. To learn more about the Virtual Xiaomi Fan Card, and get your chance to win the special edition smartphone, read more here: https://event.mi.com/global/xff2022/xiaomi-fan-card

“Innovation for Everyone” – Xiaomi’s New Branding Video Launched
This April, on the occasion of the Xiaomi Fan Festival, Xiaomi has launched a new branding video titled “Innovation for Everyone” on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channels. In the video, Xiaomi highlights its continued dedication to and belief in innovation, for the benefit of everyone, everywhere. The video features a wide array of Xiaomi smartphones and innovative AIoT products, which keep users engaged and motivated in their lives throughout the day, just like a friend.

Xiaomi beholds the video as an emotional connection with every Xiaomi Fan and consumer, by encouraging them to pursue their own happiness with the help of technology. The video is also an opportunity to recognize the support of Xiaomi Fans, the real stars of the show, who are the driving force behind the brand and its unique products.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team
css.php