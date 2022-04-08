Check Out the Trailer for Inkblot’s “The Blood Covenant”

Ahead of its cinema premiere, Inkblot has released the official trailer for “The Blood Covenant.”

“The Blood Covenant” is a cautionary story about how even those with the greatest intentions may be captivated by the fast life, starring Tobi Bakre, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Shawn Faqua, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, and a slew of others.

It follows the stories of three ambitious young men struggling to make it and tired of being looked down upon. In a bid to chase the fast life, they are seduced into blood money rituals and get caught up in a world of money and luxury, oblivious to the damage they cause by their choice. Their rise to the top eventually unravels as the police eventually close in on them as they get deeper and deeper into the blood money ritual.

The film, directed by Fiyin Gambo and written by Chiemaka Osagwu and Inkblot co-Founder Chinaza Onuzo, is a cautionary story about how even people with the best of intentions can be lured by the fast life.

The film will make its debut on April 15, 2022.

Watch the trailer below: