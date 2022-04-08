Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Trailer for Inkblot's “The Blood Covenant”

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nimi feels insecure about Tamara - find out why in episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

BN TV Movies & TV

BellaNaija's Convo with "Star Trek: Prodigy" Cast Kate Mulgrew, Angus Imrie & Ella Purnell

BN TV Music

L.A.X joins Chinasa Anukam in Episode 4 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa Gives Her Honest Review on "The Real Housewives of Lagos" | Toke Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

Who Had The Swankiest Fashion on "Young, Famous & African"? Watch Nella Rose Break It Down

BN TV

Gbemi and Toolz Are Back! Watch the First Episode of "OffAir Show" Season Five

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

TNC Africa has a New Audio Series "Love, Music & Dreams" | Watch the First Three Episodes

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch the Sweet Moment Junior Pope’s Son Made His Papa Proud at His School’s Cultural Day

BN TV

Check Out the Trailer for Inkblot’s “The Blood Covenant”

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Ahead of its cinema premiere, Inkblot has released the official trailer for “The Blood Covenant.”

“The Blood Covenant” is a cautionary story about how even those with the greatest intentions may be captivated by the fast life, starring Tobi Bakre, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Shawn Faqua, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, and a slew of others.

It follows the stories of three ambitious young men struggling to make it and tired of being looked down upon. In a bid to chase the fast life, they are seduced into blood money rituals and get caught up in a world of money and luxury, oblivious to the damage they cause by their choice. Their rise to the top eventually unravels as the police eventually close in on them as they get deeper and deeper into the blood money ritual.

The film, directed by Fiyin Gambo and written by Chiemaka Osagwu and Inkblot co-Founder Chinaza Onuzo, is a cautionary story about how even people with the best of intentions can be lured by the fast life.

The film will make its debut on April 15, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php