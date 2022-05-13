Meet the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows From Nigeria!

Connect with us

5 hours ago

U.S. Mission Nigeria has selected 56 recipients for the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) for 2022.  Additionally, U.S. Mission Nigeria has selected 16 alumni from the MWF cohort from 2021 to participate in this year’s Alumni Enrichment Institute.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship exchange program of the U.S. government-sponsored Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) created to further the United States’ commitment to investing in the future of Africa.  Each year, U.S. Missions across Sub-Saharan Africa select accomplished leaders, who have established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their countries.

This summer, the Fellows will travel to the United States to participate in six-week Leadership Institutes studying Business, Civic Engagement, or Public Management at U.S. colleges and universities.  At the conclusion of the Leadership Institutes, the Fellows will attend the annual Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where Fellows, U.S. government officials, and representatives from businesses and organizations with interest in Africa engage in high-level sessions and workshops.

After completing the Leadership Institutes and Summit, Fellows are eligible to participate in several MWF alumni opportunities, such as the Alumni Enrichment Institute, that build the on skills and connections developed during their summer exchange program.

Since 2014, over 5,000 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the MWF with 456 Fellows hailing from Nigeria. Thus far, Nigeria remains the largest contributor of Fellows each year.

Commenting on the significance of the MWF, Ambassador Leonard stated, “The United States is dedicated to investing in the next generation of young Nigerian leaders reinforcing the strong partnership between both nations.  The vision, courage, and drive to innovate of Mandela Washington Fellows will help shape the future of Nigeria for many generations to come.”

U.S. Mission Nigeria congratulates the following recipients of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and participants of the Alumni Enrichment Institute for 2022. 

  First Name Last Name Track
 Abidemi Ojo Leadership in Business
 Abubakar Idris Leadership in Public Management
 Ahmad Abdulsamad Leadership in Public Management
 Aisha Yahaya Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Akintunde Babatunde Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Alexis Adelu Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Alkali Jonah Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Anointed Riches Leadership in Public Management
 Assurance Chinemerem-Ayilara Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Babajide Oluwase Leadership in Business
 Blessing Bashir Leadership in Business
 Chidiogo Odunukwe Leadership in Public Management
 Chinemerem Jonathan Leadership in Business
 Collins Obi Leadership in Public Management
 Daniel Oladoja Leadership in Public Management
 David Effiong Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Dorcas Elisha Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Ebere Okonkwo Leadership in Business
 Esther Balami Leadership in Public Management
 Etieno Udoh Leadership in Public Management
 Freda Anyanwu Leadership in Business
 Gabriel Bell-Gam Leadership in Public Management
 Helen Okotie Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Ifelola Olaleye Leadership in Business
 Ikenna Ogbudimkpa Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Immaculate Nwajagu Leadership in Business
 Kedei Ibiang Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Kurutsi Tabki Joshua Leadership in Public Management
 Mayokun Iyaomolere Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Mohammed Salman Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Moshood Sanni Leadership in Business
 Mukhtar Maigamo Garba Leadership in Public Management
 Naima Usman Leadership in Public Management
 Nnaemeka Nweje Leadership in Business
 Olajumoke Adedeji Leadership in Business
 Olaoluwa Balogun Leadership in Business
 Olufunmilola Kehinde Leadership in Business
 Oluwatosin Oke Leadership in Public Management
 Oluwole Adegbule Leadership in Public Management
 Onyekachi Kanu Leadership in Public Management
 Oritoke Aluko Leadership in Public Management
 Osariemen Omoruyi Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Pearl Utuk Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Rafiu Lawal Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Rahila Ibrahim Leadership in Public Management
 Samuel Lawal Leadership in Business
 Samuel Okerinde Leadership in Public Management
 Sophia Lawal Leadership in Public Management
 Stella Ajige Leadership in Business
 Temitope Olatimehin Leadership in Business
 Titilayo Falaiye Leadership in Business
 Tracy Onabirekhanlen Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Yetunde Adeseluka Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Zainab Bala Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Zigwai Tagwai Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Zion Obeten Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Abdullahi Abdul-Fatah Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Abdulsalam Aderibigbe Leadership in Business
 Amarachi Kalu Igwe Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Amina Abubakar Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Chekwube Iheanacho Leadership in Civic Engagement
 Chima Amadi Leadership in Business
 Chisom Nwankwo Leadership in Public Management
 Courage Agbonlahor Leadership in Business
 Enibokun Orobator Leadership in Public Management
66 Farida Habu Leadership in Business
67 Muhammad Umara Leadership in Civic Engagement
68 Nkechinyere Uguru Leadership in Civic Engagement
69 Ojooluwa Ibiloye Leadership in Public Management
70 Oluwatoyin  Ajilore Leadership in Civic Engagement
71 Racheal Inegbedion Leadership in Civic Engagement
72 Saida Mansur Leadership in Public Management
