Meet the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows From Nigeria!

U.S. Mission Nigeria has selected 56 recipients for the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) for 2022. Additionally, U.S. Mission Nigeria has selected 16 alumni from the MWF cohort from 2021 to participate in this year’s Alumni Enrichment Institute.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship exchange program of the U.S. government-sponsored Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) created to further the United States’ commitment to investing in the future of Africa. Each year, U.S. Missions across Sub-Saharan Africa select accomplished leaders, who have established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their countries.

This summer, the Fellows will travel to the United States to participate in six-week Leadership Institutes studying Business, Civic Engagement, or Public Management at U.S. colleges and universities. At the conclusion of the Leadership Institutes, the Fellows will attend the annual Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where Fellows, U.S. government officials, and representatives from businesses and organizations with interest in Africa engage in high-level sessions and workshops.

After completing the Leadership Institutes and Summit, Fellows are eligible to participate in several MWF alumni opportunities, such as the Alumni Enrichment Institute, that build the on skills and connections developed during their summer exchange program.

Since 2014, over 5,000 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the MWF with 456 Fellows hailing from Nigeria. Thus far, Nigeria remains the largest contributor of Fellows each year.

Commenting on the significance of the MWF, Ambassador Leonard stated, “The United States is dedicated to investing in the next generation of young Nigerian leaders reinforcing the strong partnership between both nations. The vision, courage, and drive to innovate of Mandela Washington Fellows will help shape the future of Nigeria for many generations to come.”

U.S. Mission Nigeria congratulates the following recipients of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and participants of the Alumni Enrichment Institute for 2022.