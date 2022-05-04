Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Promotions

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for an Outstanding Sales Manager, It could just be You | Apply Here

Career Inspired

Kola Oyeneyin, Eric Idiahi & Jude Feranmi Among This Year’s Tutu Leadership Fellows

Career Inspired

Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Career Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

BN TV Career

Tayo Aina spent 24 hours with Iyin Aboyeji, M.I Abaga & Remi Dada to ask them life's toughest questions | Watch

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

Career

Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

Career Promotions

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media Sales????

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

One of your 2022 goals, like many others across the world, is to make more money, get more recognition, and expand your client base. This is where #BNShareYourHustle comes in. Let’s help YOU share your hustle with the rest of the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
  • Share the social media handles for the business.

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
  • Comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 11th of May.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Refrain From Telling People How To Spend Their Money

Money Matters with Nimi: Let Your Money Work For You

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN Book Review: Bridges Are For Burning by Bina Idonije | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php