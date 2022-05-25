AY & Mabel Makun Took Their Daughter Ayomide To Church in Grand Style | See Photos

Comedian, actor and producer, AY Makun and Mabel Makun celebrated the dedication of their second daughter, Ayomide, born in January, on Sunday, May 22. The couple’s daughter child, Michelle, was also present at the celebration.

The family of four was joined by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Williams Uchemba, Azuka Ogujiuba, Uti Nwachukwu, Alex Asogwa, Yomi Makun, and many more.

For her dedication in church, baby Ayomide wore a beautiful white gown, while her parents and sister looked elegant in blue Aso-oke.

AY and Mabel recently shared the first cute photos of their bundle of joy.

See photos from the child dedication below

The Makuns

Ayomide and Her Family in Church

The View

Cakes

The Makuns in their Second Look

Guests