Here’s How this Mom is Making Feeding Fun for her Kids ❤️

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We have no doubts that parenting is a beautiful and tasking job. TikToker, @shenavici shows off her culinary skills and awesome parenting style. Mommy’s Fancy Restaurant is giving us such wholesome content and we absolutely love it.

Here are some videos from Mommy’s Fancy Restaurant to brighten your day and give you ideas on healthy meals and presentations to make your little ones excited to eat all the healthy meals they might not be so enthusiastic about. A big thumbs up to mummies and daddies who take out time to make even the smallest events fun and memorable for the children. 

@shenavici♬ original sound – Shena

@shenavici Reply to @benjiapplebottom ♬ original sound – Shena

@shenavici Reply to @skeletxnprincess666 ♬ original sound – Shena

@shenavici Reply to @ahkisimone ♬ original sound – Shena

Photo Credit: @shenavici

