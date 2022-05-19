Connect with us

Chris Brown Reveals Wizkid Will Appear on His Upcoming “Breezy” Album

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chris Brown has announced the release date and cover art for his upcoming “Breezy” album.

The R&B singer revealed the news on Tuesday, May 17 on Instagram, with the caption “JUNE 24th BREEZY ALBUM.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)

The cover art is a black-and-white shot of Brown’s back of his head with the word “Breezy” shaved into his hair. He also hinted at some of the album’s features, which include Wizkid, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and more.

“Breezy” is the official follow-up to Chris Brown’s second double album, “Indigo“, released in 2019.

