Nikki Laoye & Soul Snatcha cover the April 2022 issue of Media Room Hub’s Magazine
Media Room Hub’s April magazine features the newly couple, Nikki Laoye and her husband, Kunle Adeyoola popularly known as Soul Snatcha, one half of Nigeria’s Iconic hip-hop group, the legendary RooftopMCs.
Nikki talks about mutual attraction, their friendship from way back and why she decided to marry Soul Snatcha. The two of them are made of many parts—multi-talented. They complement each other greatly.
In this interview with the Media Room Hub team, the amazing couple talked about everything regarding their union. They also talked about step-parenting as Soul Snatcha was already a father of four before marrying Nikki.
Credits:
Editor-in- Chief: Azuka Ogujiuba @azukaogujiuba
Content Writer: Michael Akpanebe @michaeldpoet
Photography: @oluwatobbie
Nikki’s outfit: @lanredasilvaajayi
@zhenawoman @davidblack_ng
Snatcha’s outfit: @davidblack_ng
@lookslikeagoodman
Videography: @clevermacaulay
Makeup: @nuel_glam
Hairstylist: @sugars_beauty_plug
Nikki’s hair: @stylesthairr
Watch the full interview in the video below: