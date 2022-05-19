Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion Is Coming to Your Screens on June 2

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH: BTS of Mike & Perri Edwards Getting Ready for the 2022 AMVCA

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's How Blessing & Stan Nze Got Ready for the #AMVCA8

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa does a review of Episode 3 of "The Real Housewives of Lagos" on "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch this Hilarious Comedy Film "Selina" starring Bimbo Ademoye & Daniel Etim Effiong

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Akah Nnani & Osas Ighodaro take us behind the scenes of “Man Of God”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of Netflix’s “Never Time | African Time Podcast”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie talk to Netflix about the best & hardest parts of their roles in "Blood Sisters" | Watch

Events Movies & TV Scoop

More Photos From The #AMCVA8 Red Carpet

Movies & TV Scoop

We Finally Know What "Bridgerton" Season 3 Will Be About: Penelope & Colin's Budding Relationship

Movies & TV

#BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion Is Coming to Your Screens on June 2

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for is underway.

Multichoice Nigeria confirmed via the official Instagram of DSTV Nigeria, that the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, which saw the likes of Liquorose, Saskay, Pere, White Money, Tega, Boma, and so many more, will premiere on June 2, 2022, which is on a Thursday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DStv Nigeria (@dstvnigeria)

Hopefully, we’ll get to see which relationships and friendships have survived the test of time. Until then, we’re crossing our fingers that everything works out and our favourites put on a fantastic reunion show.
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It

Mike Hunder: Is Pig Farming the Coolest Kid On the Block?
css.php