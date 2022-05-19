BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion Is Coming to Your Screens on June 2

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for is underway.

Multichoice Nigeria confirmed via the official Instagram of DSTV Nigeria, that the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, which saw the likes of Liquorose, Saskay, Pere, White Money, Tega, Boma, and so many more, will premiere on June 2, 2022, which is on a Thursday.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see which relationships and friendships have survived the test of time. Until then, we’re crossing our fingers that everything works out and our favourites put on a fantastic reunion show.