Sweet Spot

Enjoy The Beauty of Love With The #PJGlow22 Wedding!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Love is a beautiful thing. Today, we relish the beauty of love as well as the richness of the Edo culture through the eyes of lovebirds, Jennifer and Esosa.

Jennifer and Esosa met through a mutual friend and have now gone down the forever lane. They tied the knot in a colourful Edo traditional wedding ceremony,  and then took it all the way to the altar, where they exchanged their vows to the witness of friends, family and well-wishers. Then came the reception and it was absolutely lit! Uber talented musicians, Timi Dakolo and Kizz Daniel were also present to serenade the couple with their fine sounds.

Jennifer was an all-round elegant Edo bride and Esosa came through repping as well. From the exquisite outfits to precious moments, the #PJGlow22 was filled with love and beauty. You definitely want to enjoy every bit of it yourself.

Check out the beautiful photos from the wedding below.

Let’s take it to church…

Enjoy the #PJGlow22 traditional wedding photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride @jennysglownigeria @mizzz_jane
Planner @therealnete
Stylist @medlinboss
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Bride’s Okuku @famen_wini
Gele @adufegele
George Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Groom’s Outfit @ugomonye.official
Bride’s Asooke (white) Outfit @bimmms24
Robes @emaginebybukola
Outfits @emaginebybukola
Jewellery @tavinbeads
Decor @aesthetic_concepts
DJ @savioura
MCs @mc_yannist
Security @official_povsecuritynigltd
Photography @momodumedia for @momoduweddings

White Wedding

Bride @jennysglownigeria
Planner @trinitysignatures
Decor @alveenaevents
Bridal Stylist @medlinboss
Custom Wedding Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Photography @momoduweddings | @saintimagerystudios

