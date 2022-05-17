It Began at a Wedding! Relish The #JBlovestory

If we got a nickel for every time we mentioned that a wedding is one of the best places to meet the love of your life, we would own real estate in space! But here we are again, with more proof. 😅

Lovebirds, Nonye and Ben are giving us a lot to be giddy about with their pre-wedding photos and love story which also started at a wedding ceremony!

The love birds happened to be in the same bridal party with Nonye as the maid of honour and Ben, the Best man. Althoguh their first conversation didn’t hint at much, love was brewing beneath the surface! Their love story will have you smiling from ear to ear and their beautiful photos will make you appreciate the beauty of love!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the Groom, Ben:

We met at a wedding in 2019, where I was the Bestman and she was the Maid of Honour. Our initial conversations between church and reception felt like an interview lol because I was trying to get a drink or two while she wanted to know what I did for a living. We didn’t get to talk again when the reception got into full swing. After the party, she “borrowed” 5k from me, and then asked for my phone number, so she could get my account details later. See scope lol (she still hasn’t paid back o!). My battery had died, so I couldn’t get hers. Unfortunately, she missed a digit so I never got her text.

If you miss a digit, try social media. She found me everywhere, even on LinkedIn. When she eventually reached out on Twitter in Dec 2019, I didn’t pay much attention because I wasn’t available at the time. I guess she let go and let God – what will be will be. Fast forward to one evening, late December of 2020, her name started ringing continuously in my head. Fate? God’s plan? I reached out to my groom from the wedding to find out if she was still single. Luckily, she was! I got her number on Dec 27 but decided to wait till January 1st 2021 (who said New Year resolutions don’t last lol) to begin what I knew would be a lifelong journey. Loving her has been the best and easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’m excited for the fruits our love would produce.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @NONYE1

Groom-to-be: @ben__ben_

Outfit @satine_couture

Makeup: @ronaldthe7th

Planner @shamol_experience

Photography: @chimepixel