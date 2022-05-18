BN Bridal: The Eterno Collection by Idiolnupo Speaks Class & Timeless Elegance

The wedding dress is one of the major things that contribute to a bride’s overall look on her big day. It is one thing everybody looks forward to, including the bride herself. And as a bride, it is a valid wish to walk down the aisle in a breathtaking dress that not only sweeps people off their feet but also represents her essence and beauty.

Design brand, Idiolnupo perfectly understands and relays the assignment with her latest bridal collection, Eterno. We’re totally in love with the elegance and class that the dresses in this collection exude. We can’t get over the intricate designs, breathtaking lushness and artistic hems of the dresses that blend finely to ooze delicate passion and luxury. If your big day is coming soon, then you should totally go through this collection.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

It has been said that a life without feminity – devoid of mystery, emotion, gentleness and unerring power of a woman’s love is no life at all. A passionate love for romantic details, luxurious fabric and architectural design, IDIOLNUPO presents to you ETERNO. A desire for art beyond trends, to stand the test of time, undying just as the love we all yearn for – passionate and lasting forever -ETERNO.

Check out the collection below:

ESTRELLA, my lucky star. Stuns in simplicity yet whispers sensuality, encrusted in tiny beautiful crystals. She shines effortlessly just like her name.

ISABELLA, my salvation. Just like a heartfelt prayer, bound with a deep connection of love and passion, innocent and consecrated. A luxury off-the-shoulder mermaid dress created with rich Mikado, crystal and sequin petals.

SELENA, the moon Goddess. Traditional, delicate, eccentric, bold and feminine in elegantly draped tulle adorned with 3D cotton petals.

Credits

Dress: @idiolnupo | @eterno_idiolnupo

Photography: @tobi.olajolo

Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Hair: @tea.styles

Stylist: @saobyrami

Videography: @mcefilms