Syco Riddim’s newest signee, Jae6ix debuts with a new single titled “Zanga.”

The Amapiano track produced by DJay Xero is an ode to his love interest and an appreciation of her body which has left him “speaking in tongues”.

This is Jae6ix’s first official release of the year under the Syco Riddim umbrella and with more to come, he’s definitely one to watch out for.

Stream and download here.

Listen to the new track below: