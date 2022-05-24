New Music: CallTizzi – Ready

Nigerian rising act CallTizi releases a new single “Ready” ahead of his forthcoming EP. Designed to uplift, the instantly contagious song merges CallTizzi’s powerful vocal delivery with an anthemic chorus.

“Ready,” produced by Cyrillicbeatz, reflects CallTizzi’s musical DNA, blending his profound penship and upbeat enthusiasm. A strong bassline and an unshakeable groove drive the track’s immediately danceable rhythm. Tizzi’s attitude, charm, and enthusiasm are evident in his sleek and show-stopping lines. On his own terms, Tizzi has emerged as one of the fastest-growing stars in the Afrobeats music industry and popular culture.

Speaking about the single, CallTizzi said: “It’s mostly about how I was saved or rescued from giving up in life by a friend, that’s what popped up that sound basically.”

With his alluring blend of Afrobeats, Afropop, R&B, and Soul, CallTizzi is set to take the music industry by storm and unlock his path to greatness.

Stream “Ready” on your preferred streaming platforms here.

Listen to the track below: