Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for the Perfect Fried Barracuda Fish

BN TV

"Are You a Bread Crumbler?" - Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Exciting Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Young Jonn feat. Davido - Dada (Remix)

BN TV

Faith, Growth & Healing... Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal takes us through it all on "Tea with Tay"

BN TV Nollywood Relationships Scoop Weddings

Everything you need to know about Blessing & Stan Nze's wedding plans | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Here's Episode of 4 of Accelerate TV's "Visa On Arrival" Season 2

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sisi Yemmie takes us Behind the Scenes of Her Family Shoot | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 11 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

BN TV

Binge Watch 6 Episode of Lilian Afegbai’s Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch” Right Here on BN TV

BN TV

Are higher earning women less attractive? Watch Marcy & Diana Give Their Thoughts on "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie’s Recipe for the Perfect Fried Barracuda Fish

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

If you’ve been craving fried fish, then food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is your plug. 

In this episode of her food vlog, she takes us through a completely different and yummy way of making the perfect fried fish using Baraccuda fish.

Ingredients For Fish Fry
6 Pieces Cut Baraccuda Fish
1 tbs ginger powder
1 & 1/2 tbs salt
1 tbs fish stock powder
1 tbsp paprika powder
1 tbs curry powder
1tbs garlic powder
1tbs black pepper
1 stalk of spring onions
1 habanero
1 sprig rosemary
1 & 1/2 cup flour

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage

Kaitlin Akwada: Learning to Embrace Body Positivity

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Your Child Has Been Diagnosed with Autism, Now What? 

Liza Kengran Vernyuy Came Up With An Innovative Idea To Help Tomato Farmers In Cameroon Curb Post-Harvest Losses
css.php