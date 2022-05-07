Sisi Yemmie’s Recipe for the Perfect Fried Barracuda Fish

If you’ve been craving fried fish, then food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is your plug.

In this episode of her food vlog, she takes us through a completely different and yummy way of making the perfect fried fish using Baraccuda fish.

Ingredients For Fish Fry

6 Pieces Cut Baraccuda Fish

1 tbs ginger powder

1 & 1/2 tbs salt

1 tbs fish stock powder

1 tbsp paprika powder

1 tbs curry powder

1tbs garlic powder

1tbs black pepper

1 stalk of spring onions

1 habanero

1 sprig rosemary

1 & 1/2 cup flour

Watch the vlog below: